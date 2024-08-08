Huawei launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei Watch Fit 2 was unveiled in select European markets in May 2022. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is priced in India at Rs. 9,998 for the Midnight Black Active Edition option on Amazon.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 480 pixels resolution and 336 ppi pixel density. It supports an Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and has multiple cloud-based watch faces, which you can download via the Watch Face store. The rectangular watch case has a press-to-release ‘Link’ design and a side button placed on the right edge.

Huawei’s Watch Fit 2 is equipped with optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitor, as well as sleep and stress level trackers. Data from these sensors can be monitored via the Huawei Health App. The watch comes with seven preset workout modes as well.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with 5ATM water resistance. It allows Bluetooth calling and independent music playback which can be managed through playlists in the phone app. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 7 days with heavy usage.