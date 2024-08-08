IMD Forecasts Light Showers in Delhi, Noida; Heavy Rain Expected in Select Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi on Thursday, August 8. There is no heavy rainfall alert for the Delhi-NCR region on August 8 and 9. However, the region, including Noida, will be under a yellow alert from August 10 to 12, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 33°C and 25°C, respectively, over the next five days.

In contrast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh due to anticipated severe weather. The northwest region will see “very heavy” rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 10 and Uttarakhand on August 8. Heavy rainfall is also forecasted for Jammu and Kashmir on August 10 and 11, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 13, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 11, Punjab on August 10, and Haryana on August 8 and 10.

The IMD’s August 7 press release further indicates that the Konkan & Goa and Gujarat regions will experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week. Similar weather patterns are expected over East and Northeast India, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch until August 14.