India Shuts Visa Centres in Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Violence

Due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Indian visa application centers in the country have been closed indefinitely following the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The online portal for Indian visas now displays a message stating that the service is currently unavailable due to the situation in Bangladesh. The message advises that all Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) will remain closed until further notice, and the next application date will be communicated via SMS. Applicants are requested to pick up their passports on the next working day.

In response to the escalating situation, New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh on Wednesday. Despite the unrest, India’s High Commission in Dhaka and four assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna continue to operate with a team of senior officials to maintain diplomatic relations. Approximately 19,000 Indian nationals, including around 9,000 students, are in Bangladesh, with most students having returned to India in July following a government advisory.

Bangladesh is experiencing intense political turmoil after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5, which followed protests against civil service job quotas that quickly evolved into a broader movement calling for her ouster. This crisis marks the end of her over two-decade-long tenure in power, leaving the country in a state of significant instability.