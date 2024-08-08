INS Tabar and German Navy’s Sea Lynx in Joint Maritime Exercise

INS Tabar, an Indian Navy frigate, and the German Navy’s warship Sea Lynx conducted a maritime partnership exercise off the Kiel Canal on August 5, aiming to bolster naval relations between the two nations. This exercise followed INS Tabar’s participation in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade at St Petersburg and a partnership exercise with the Russian Navy’s Soobrazitelny earlier in the month. The frigate had also visited Hamburg, Germany, from July 17 to 20, as part of efforts to strengthen maritime relations.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, the Indian Navy PRO, emphasized that these engagements highlight the Indian Navy’s outreach and commitment to sustaining international maritime cooperation. The exercise off the Kiel Canal marked a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India and Germany, involving advanced operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises, and VERTREP serials. Both navies demonstrated high professionalism and a commitment to enhancing collaborative efforts.

India and Germany share a relationship founded on shared values, democratic principles, and a dedication to global peace and security. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies worldwide, with the exercise reinforcing the strong bilateral naval ties and enhancing maritime security operations. INS Tabar’s visit to Russia also included complex naval maneuvers with Russian warships, further showcasing its commitment to international naval cooperation.