Kerala Govt Neglects 32 Families Displaced by Kavalappara Landslides Since 2019

The Kerala government has claimed to resettle 32 Adivasi families affected by the 2019 Kavalappara landslides but has not fulfilled its promise to rehabilitate all 156 affected families within six months. This partial progress, achieved four years later, came only after the High Court’s intervention. In the meantime, voluntary organizations, individuals, and institutions have stepped in to provide housing for the remaining 124 families. Many farmers who lost crops in the landslides still have not received any support.

On August 8, 2019, a series of devastating landslides hit Kavalappara in Malappuram, resulting in the deaths of at least 59 people and leaving 11 missing. Thirty-two Adivasi families were forced to live in an auditorium under deplorable conditions for four years, using clothing and plastic sheets as makeshift coverings and lacking basic amenities. Their persistent protests and legal battles eventually led to their relocation to a new site in Anakkallu. Initially, the government had pledged to rehabilitate all 156 families, including the 32 Adivasi families.

Due to the government’s inaction, 124 families received financial support from social and political organizations and individuals to build new homes. The government’s response to the disaster was insufficient, providing only minimal financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The prolonged delay in rehabilitation efforts forced the affected people to seek legal recourse through the High Court. Meanwhile, small-scale farmers who suffered significant crop losses have not received any aid, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy. They now hope that others in Wayanad do not endure the same neglect as the Kavalappara victims.