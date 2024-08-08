Kerala Plus One Student Shoots Classmate in Alappuzha School

A dispute between two plus one grade students at a government school in Alappuzha escalated dramatically on Wednesday afternoon when one student shot at the other outside the school premises. The victim sustained only minor injuries from the incident.

The altercation began over the use of offensive language and intensified during lunchtime, leading to the shooting. The incident occurred within the school compound but resulted in no major harm. School teachers immediately reported the incident, and the police took a statement from the injured student.

Subsequently, a police search of the accused student’s home uncovered an air gun and a knife. Investigations revealed that two additional students were involved. Given that all three are minors, the police filed a report with the Juvenile Court, and the involved students will need to appear before the court.