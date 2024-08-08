Kerala’s Onam Exams Scheduled for September 3-12

The Education Department has announced that the Onam examination will be held from September 3 to 12. Students in the 8th grade who do not meet the minimum passing marks will have the opportunity to take a bridge course and a re-examination within two weeks.

In addition to the Onam exam schedule, the dates and locations for other major school events have been released. The State School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam) is set for December 3 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. The School Olympics will be from November 4 to 11 in Ernakulam, and the Science Fair is scheduled for November 14 to 17 in Alappuzha.

The Education Department has also decided to enforce minimum passing marks for Class 8 students, ending the ‘all pass’ policy. This requirement will extend to Class 9 next year, with students needing at least 30% in each subject to pass. This change follows recommendations from the Education Conclave and aims to address concerns about declining educational standards due to lenient marking practices.