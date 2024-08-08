Know how to convert eSIM to a physical SIM

Mumbai: Most modern premium smartphones come with eSIM capability. This facility eliminates the need for a physical SIM card slot by being embedded directly in the device. Users can easily configure their eSIM for their network and store data for multiple profiles on a single eSIM card, with only one profile active at a time.

Activating an eSIM is easier than inserting a physical SIM card. With a physical SIM card, you need a sim ejector pin to open the sim tray slot in your phone. In contrast, a single eSIM can store multiple network profiles, typically between 3 to 5. This means users don’t need to carry multiple physical SIM cards and can switch to another network from the phone’s network settings.

For those who want to, Most telecom companies allow their subscribers to switch from a physical SIM to an eSIM. However, if you want to switch back to a physical SIM card, you cannot complete the process online or by yourself.

How to convert eSIM to a physical SIM

1. Visit the nearest store of your telecom operator.

2. Explain your request to the representative there.

3. Remember to carry a proof of identity and address, such as an Aadhaar card.

4. Once you present your proof of identity, the representative will start the process.

5. The representative will deactivate your eSIM permanently from your phone.

6. After that, they will provide you with a new physical SIM card.

7. This physical SIM card will be configured with the same number as the eSIM.

8. All you need to do is insert the physical SIM card into your phone and you are good to go.

9. Within two hours, your physical SIM card will be activated for use.

10. You might have to pay nominal charges for the physical SIM card.

11. Note that your recharge pack will transfer to your physical card. You don’t need to do a new online recharge for the same.