Know how to remove personal information, intimate images from Google Search

Mumbai: Google Search is the most used search engine. Billions of people worldwide rely on this search engine to find information on the internet.

Some individuals create websites to profit from explicit or intimate personal images of others. If this kind of content is posted online, it may also appear in Google Search results.

To address this issue, Google has updated its content and product policies on a global scale. Google’s personal content policies cover various types of content, including explicit or intimate personal images, involuntary fake pornography, irrelevant sexual content associated with your name, personally identifiable information (PII) or doxxing content, content about you on sites with exploitative removal practices, and images of minors (non-explicit). Users have the option to submit a removal request to Google.

How to request personal information, intimate personal images removal from Google Search

Step 1: Go to https://support.google.com/websearch/contact/content_removal_form?sjid=1…

Step 2: On the page, select a reason for ‘Why are you requesting personal content removal from Google Search?’ and then select ‘Your country of residence’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Next’.

Step 4: Suppose you have selected personal information removal then on the next page select ‘Select the personal information you would like removed from Google search results’.

Step 5: Enter all the required data such as search term, page URL, Google Search Result URL and other relevant information and click ‘Next’.

Step 6: On the next page, enter for personal details and click ‘Submit’.

This is how you can remove your personal information from Google Search results.