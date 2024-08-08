NH75 Shiradi Ghat Reopens for Traffic After Landslide Debris Cleared

After being frequently blocked by landslides due to heavy rains over the past month, the Shiradi Ghat section of National Highway 75, connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru, has reopened for 24-hour vehicular traffic following extensive debris clearance. The work to clear the landslide debris has restored the highway’s functionality, enabling vehicles to move freely through the Shiradi Marg route.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed concerns about the unscientific drilling of roadside hills, particularly the 90-degree sample hills near Dodtappalu, which contributed to hillside instability and frequent landslides. With the recent reduction in rainfall, the situation has improved significantly. Deputy Divisional Officer Dr. M. N. Shruti reported a decrease in land subsidence, and after consultations with District Collector C. Satyabhama and National Highways Authority officials, continuous vehicular movement on the highway was permitted. The landslide debris near Dodtappalu has been completely cleared, and the road has been slightly widened to accommodate traffic.

The region had previously experienced severe disruptions due to landslides, with many vehicles covered in mud and motorists stranded on the road for days and nights. Although no casualties were reported, the movement of small vehicles had been restricted while heavy vehicles were allowed to pass. Now, with the decreased rainfall, all vehicles, including cars and buses, are permitted to use the route. The soil clearing operation team remains on-site, with police officers and NHAI staff monitoring the situation to ensure safe travel conditions on the Shiradi Ghat.