Paris Olympics 2024: India wins medal in hockey

Paris: India won a historic medal in hockey at the Olympics. The Indian hockey team has claimed a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after defeating Spain 2-1 on Friday at Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

India thus secured back-to-back medals at the Olympics, having also won bronze in Tokyo three years back, for the first time in 52 years.The medal is India hockey team’s 13th in history, and second straight bronze at the Games after Tokyo 2020. The last time India won back-to-back hockey medals at Olympics were in 1968 and 1972.

India have now won four medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics. All four bronze – three coming from shooting and one from hockey.

The FIH rankings see India placed at fifth spot with 2771.06 ranking points while Spain are eighth at 2547.16 ranking points.