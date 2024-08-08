Reserve Bank of India keeps India’s GDP growth projection at 7.2%: Details

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept India’s GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2024-25 unchanged at 7.2 per cent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year.

In the previous policy review in June, the central had raised the FY25 economic growth rate to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent earlier. The RBI MPC on Thursday, August 8, kept the key repo rate unchanged for the 9th consecutive time at 6.5 per cent. The repo rate decision has been taken with a 4:2 majority.

The RBI MPC also kept the SDF unchanged at 6.25 per cent, and MSF and Bank Rates maintained at 6.75 per cent. The SDF is the lower band of the interest rate corridor, while the MSF is the upper band. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 per cent.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to the commercial banks, whereas the reverse repo rate on commercial banks’ deposits with the RBI.

The cash reserve ratio (CRR) stands at 4.5 per cent and the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) stands at 18 per cent.

‘Real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.2 per cent, with Q1 at 7.1 per cent; Q2 at 7.2 per cent; Q3 at 7.3 per cent; and Q4 at 7.2 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 7.2 per cent,’ the RBI governor said in his monetary policy statement.

Governor Shaktikanta Das kept the CPI inflation for 2024-25 same at 4.5 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 4.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the RBI decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is Rs 1 lakh except for certain category of payments which have higher transaction limits.