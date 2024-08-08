Reserve Bank of India revises UPI transition limit

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised UPI transition limit. The apex bank on Thursday announced the UPI tax payment limit increase from the current limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year.

‘Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is Rs 1 lakh except for certain category of payments which have higher transaction limits. It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. This will further ease tax payments by consumers through UPI,’ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

This will ease the process of tax payers with higher tax liabilities to pay their dues quickly and without any hassle. However for general transaction limit, it is Rs 1 lakh.

According to the NPCI, for normal UPI the transaction limit is up to Rs 1 Lakh per transaction. For few specific categories of transaction in UPI like Capital Markets, Collections, Insurance, Foreign Inward Remittances the transaction limit is up to 2 lakh and for Initial Public Offering and Retail Direct Scheme the limit is up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction