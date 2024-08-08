Sex expert reveals benefits of having sex at different times

Sex expert Kate Taylor has revealed the surprising benefits of having sex at different times.

06:00 Helps fertility

If you are looking to have a baby, start getting into the act early morning itself. According to scientists in Zurich, sperm is healthier in the morning but gradually loses its quality. So wanna make a baby, set your alarms for 6 AM.

07:30 Helps Men’s Sexual Health

Male often seems to be in the mood as soon as he wakes up in the morning. This is probably because men’s testosterone levels are strongest before 8 AM. So if you wanna help your male mate, this is the time to do it. Having sex at least once a week will help men stay away from many diseases like erectile dysfunction, reveals a study.

08 30: Helps your Immunity

Regular morning climaxes raise your body’s levels of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that helps to fight infection. THis is perfect for your immune system.

12:00 Relief From Stress

If you are feeling stresful, this is the time to go for it. A US study by Georgia State University showed having regular sex reduces your systolic blood pressure and lessens the amount of fear you feel before scary tasks. But it has to be proper sex, not a quick fumble. So wanna help stress, swap your lunchtime for sex.

15:00 Helps boosting the heart health

Sex during this time promotes healing and lowers levels of cortisol, the stress chemical thought to contribute to heart disease.

20:00: Get Smarter

A University of Maryland study found that, over time, regular sex generates more cells in the hippocampus part of the brain,This helps in better information retention, gives more IQ points to the subject.