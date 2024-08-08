Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the highly volatile session on August 8. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 581.79 points or 0.73 percent at 78,886.22. NSE Nifty settled at 24,117.00 , down 180.50 points or 0.74 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,918. Meanwhile, 1,959 stocks declined and 107 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,984. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 228, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24. In addition, 281 stocks traded in upper circuit and 236 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers included HDFC Life, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Cipla. Top losers were LTIMindtree, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp and Infosys.

On the sectoral front, except pharma, healthcare and media, all other indices ended in the red with metal, realty, oil & gas, information technology down 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap index was down 0.4 percent and Smallcap index ended flat.