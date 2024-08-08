This habit of women will hurt their sex life

A study has found that cycling has adverse effects on a female’s interest in sex.

According to a study, 54 percent of female cyclists reported bedroom issues, including loss of desire, lower satisfaction and difficulty reaching orgasm. Doctors think sitting in the saddle blocks blood flow to vital organs and traps key nerves. Experts also found that women who used wider saddles had lesser problems.

We found genital pain and numbness from cycling were strongly associated with both decreased arousal and satisfaction with orgasm.

This suggests that repeated interruptions of blood flow or nerve entrapment can decrease genital sensation and increase odds of sexual dysfunction.” said Daniel greenberg from Stanford University, who is the lead researcher.