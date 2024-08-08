Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Seeks L3 Disaster Status Before PM Modi’s Visit

The search for missing persons in Wayanad continues into its tenth day on Thursday, August 8, with operations concentrated on Sunrise Valley, where body parts were found the previous day with the help of cadaver dogs. Regular searches are being conducted in six zones, including Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Poonchirimala, and along the Chaliyar River. Security checks are also planned in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday, August 10, with Higher Education Minister R. Bindu expected to arrive in Wayanad today.

So far, 413 deaths have been confirmed, and 1968 individuals are being housed in 16 relief camps, with efforts underway to find them rental accommodations for rehabilitation. Kerala is eagerly anticipating Prime Minister Modi’s visit, hoping for a significant announcement, as the state has requested the Wayanad landslide be classified as an L3 disaster, the most severe category. This classification would allocate 75% of rehabilitation funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has also called for increased central assistance in the Lok Sabha.

The central government has deployed the army, and both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition have commended the Centre’s efforts. Prime Minister Modi’s visit aligns with ongoing joint efforts by the Centre and state in Wayanad. Modi will arrive at Kannur airport on a special flight from Delhi and then travel to Wayanad by helicopter to assess the situation firsthand at Chooralmala and visit relief camps. He is also expected to meet with state government representatives, though the schedule may change depending on weather conditions.