20 killed in boat engine explosion

Bayelsa: In a tragic incident, at least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river. The engine of the wooden boat exploded and sank on the Ezetu 1 River in coastal state of Bayelsa in southern Nigeria.

The boat was carrying traders from Ekeni, a small community in the state of Bayelsa to Yenagoa, the state’s capital city.

Boat disasters are common in remote communities across Nigeria. There is no record of the total number of deaths in these accidents, though there were at least five involving at least 100 passengers each in the second half of last year.

At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance. In October 2022, a boat accident in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra claimed the lives of at least 76 people.