AMMA and Producers’ Association collaborate on stage show to raise funds for Wayanad

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has announced a stage show in collaboration with the Producers’ Association to raise funds for those affected by landslides in Wayanad. The event is scheduled for August 20th in Angamaly. AMMA General Secretary Siddique revealed during a press conference in Kochi that a portion of the event’s proceeds would be donated to the victims. He also commended actor Mohanlal for his recent visit to the flood-hit region, emphasizing that it was a genuine gesture, not driven by personal gain.

Siddique addressed the recent controversy surrounding the arrest of YouTuber Aju Alex, who criticized Mohanlal’s visit. Siddique stated that people should not criticize others without restraint. He also clarified that AMMA has no involvement with the Hema Committee report and will not be investigating it, leaving the decision about its release to the authorities.

The upcoming stage show is expected to feature leading artists from the Malayalam film industry, with further details to be announced. Meanwhile, Aju Alex, the owner of the YouTube channel ‘Chekuthan,’ was arrested for defaming Mohanlal over his visit to Wayanad in army uniform. The arrest followed a complaint by Siddique, and the case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the KP Act 2011.