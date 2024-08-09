Bengaluru: BWSSB Plans OTS Scheme for Pending Water Bill Payments

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is planning to introduce a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to help customers clear their outstanding water bills, following the success of similar initiatives by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and the city’s traffic police. This move aims to recover a significant portion of the over Rs 600 crore in unpaid water bills by offering customers the option to settle 50% of their dues.

Facing mounting arrears from various sectors, including residential properties and government offices, the BWSSB’s largest defaulters include government departments and statutory bodies, with the BBMP alone owing Rs 23.14 crore and the central government Rs 25.70 crore. The OTS scheme is seen as a strategic effort to alleviate the financial burden on both the water board and its customers, allowing for easier payment of arrears.

The BWSSB is expected to finalize the decision and submit a proposal to the government for approval. If approved, the scheme will provide relief to customers struggling with water bill payments and help the board recover a substantial portion of the dues, improving its financial position.