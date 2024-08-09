Best foods to improve eye health

With screen time on the rise due to the current situation, it is more important than ever to look after one’s eyes. While reducing blue light exposure, doing eye exercises, and getting regular checkups are all necessary, what if there are certain foods that can help keep your eyes healthy?

Dr Aiswarya Santhosh, an Ayurveda practitioner, recommends eating foods like ghee, amla, raisins, rock salt, and triphala to improve eye health and vision. She described why each of these items is necessary in an Instagram post.

1. Eye health can be improved by consuming triphala powder combined with ghee and honey at night.

2. Amla has roughly 20 times the amount of vitamin C found in an orange. Vitamin C aids in the maintenance of retinal cells and the promotion of healthy capillaries. Amla is chakshushya, which means it is beneficial to the eyes. It is also very beneficial in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Also Read: Know the main cause of cheating in relationships

3. The only salt that is helpful for eye health is rock salt. As a result, try cooking with rock salt.

4. The polyphenolic phytonutrients in raisins aid in the removal of free radicals that impair eyesight and induce eye muscle degeneration. This aids in the improvement of eyesight as well as the general health of the eyes.

‘Raisins are very pitta balancing in nature. As eye is a pitta sthana, having raisins helps to maintain good eye health’, she said.

5. Good honey has a chakshushya quality to it, and it aids with eye health.

6. Depending on your digestive strength, simple ghee is healthy for the eyes. In