BJP to Launch Third Edition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Before 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to turn the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign into a significant national movement as Independence Day nears. On Friday, August 9, he updated his social media profile picture to feature the national flag, encouraging others to do the same.

In a message on X, PM Modi stated, “With Independence Day approaching, let’s make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I’ve changed my profile picture, and I urge everyone to join in by doing the same. Don’t forget to share your selfies on harghartiranga.com.”

The initiative was originally introduced by PM Modi during his “Mann Ki Baat” radio broadcast on July 28. During the 112th edition of the program, he called for the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to be celebrated as a national festival.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh announced that the party will conduct Tiranga Yatras across all assembly constituencies from August 11 to 13. On August 14, the country will observe Partition Remembrance Day with silent marches in districts nationwide. Citizens are encouraged to display the Tricolour at their homes and businesses from August 13 to 15, ensuring its presence across the nation. BJP leaders and representatives will actively participate in Independence Day celebrations, with a focus on reaching every booth in the country.

Since its launch in 2022, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has garnered widespread participation. This year, the BJP has made significant preparations, with party president J.P. Nadda instructing all office bearers to ensure its success.

To download your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:

1. Visit the harghartiranga.com website and click on the ‘click to participate’ tab on the homepage.

2. Enter your name, phone number, state, and country.

3. Read the pledge: “I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India.”

4. Take the pledge and upload your selfie with the Tricolour.

5. Click submit when prompted for permission to use the picture on the site.

6. Generate your certificate to prove your participation in the campaign.