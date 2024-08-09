Commodity Market: Gold price gain sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 51,400, up by Rs 600 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price depreciated by Rs 960 per 8 gram. Gold price is gaining after August 2 for first time in Kerala.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Friday at Rs 69,612 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.13% or Rs 92. Silver futures were trading at Rs 80,660/kg, up by 0.06% or Rs 47.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches CLE 300 Cabriolet in India: Price, Features

The prices of gold have gained by Rs 650/10 gm in the last 2 days, while silver has gained nearly Rs 1,800/kg. On Thursday, r futures settled at Rs 69,704 per 10 gram with a gain of 1.07% and silver futures settled at Rs 80,613 per kilogram with a gain of 2.17%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,387.37 per ounce.U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $2,426.00.Spot silver was up 0.6% to $26.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $915.30 and palladium gained 0.56% to $887.25.