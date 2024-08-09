Effective ayurvedic tips  to keep your hair healthy

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian science that focuses on how to live a healthy lifestyle. The alternative medicine system, which is founded on ancient research, can provide you with some useful hair care suggestions and remedies.

According to Art of Living, Ahara-Vihar, which focuses on nutrition and lifestyle, is one of the primary aspects that influence our body and hair health. If you have irregular eating habits, a bad diet, or are suffering an illness, vitamin and mineral deficiencies can affect the condition of your hair, causing dandruff, early baldness, and premature greying.

Let’s have a look at some of the Ayurvedic remedies for these hair problems:

Massage: Blood flow to your hair roots can be increased by stimulating your scalp with a pleasant massage. To avoid blocked hair follicles and itching, Art of Living advises keeping one’s hair and scalp clean. Combing your hair also stimulates the oil glands in your scalp. Massaging the scalp with medicinal herbal oils has been reported to aid with mental relaxation and mood swing regulation.

Gentle Shampoo: It is also suggested that one use a light shampoo to clean their scalp. Excessive use of shampoo, particularly harsh shampoos, can cause scalp dryness and hair damage. Hair should be washed with lukewarm or cold water. When washing your hair, avoid using too cold or hot water, since this might dry out your scalp and create itching. As far as possible, avoid hot treatments on your hair, such as blow-drying.

Use natural products on hair: Use natural solutions to restore damaged hair, such as coconut oil or yoghurt conditioner.

Stress Management: Stress, as per Art of Living, can cause hair loss, premature greying, and dry, dull-looking hair. It is suggested to drink herbal tea enhanced with one or more of the following herbs: brahmi or bacopa monnieri, mandookparni or centella asiatica, ashwagandha or withania somnifera, and jatamansi or nardostachys jatamansi. To keep stress under control, set aside time to rest and relax, as well as practise soothing yoga and meditation.

Follow a sleep routine: Make sure you get at least seven hours of sleep every night so your body can rest and regenerate. A stressed and fatigued body will eventually impair the quality of your hair.