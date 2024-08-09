Etihad Airways to resume flights to this country: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Nairobi, Kenya. The flight service will start from December 15, 2024.

The carrier will fly four-times a week nonstop between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

Etihad Airways stopped operating flights on the route in 2020 amid the pandemic. Last year, Dubai carrier Emirates signed an interline agreement with Kenya Airways using Nairobi as the gateway to destinations.