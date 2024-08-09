Four Bodies Recovered from Wayanad Landslides; Search Operations Ongoing

In a recent update, rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the Soochippara-Kanthanpara area in Wayanad, more than a week after the devastating landslide. The bodies include three complete corpses and a body part, which will be transported to Sulthan Bathery for identification and autopsy. The recovery was made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers and rescue workers who have been meticulously searching the area since the disaster.

Search efforts are now focusing on two locations near Mundakkai Angadi, where a foul odor has been reported. Police dogs have been brought in to assist in locating additional victims, and heavy machinery is being considered to aid the search due to challenging conditions of mud and debris. Today’s extensive search operation involves local residents, volunteers, and rescue teams combing through affected areas, including relief camps and private homes, with hopes of finding more victims based on information from relatives.

The affected region has been divided into six zones for more effective search operations. NDRF Commander Piyush Anand IPS has indicated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will continue its search efforts in Wayanad, with the duration of the operation to be determined by government directives. If requested, the NDRF will persist in the rescue efforts with support from local residents.