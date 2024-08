Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways announces 20 special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced 20 additional special trains. These trains were announced to cater to the heavy rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This year Ganesh Chaturthi festival falls on September 7.

With these additional trains, the total number of Ganpati Special Trains operated by Central Railway has increased to 222. The special trains will run between several routes: LTT Mumbai-Ratnagiri, Panvel-Ratnagiri, and Pune-Ratnagiri.

Here are the details of these trains along with the route and timings:

Train no Route No. of Trip/Services

01031 LTT Mumbai-Ratnagiri 4

01032 Ratnagiri-LTT Mumbai 4

01443 Panvel-Ratnagiri 2

01444 Ratnagiri-Panvel 2

01447 Pune-Ratnagiri 2

01448 Ratnagiri-Pune 2

01441 Panvel-Ratnagiri 1

01442 Ratnagiri-Panvel 1

01445 Pune-Ratnagiri 1

01446 Ratnagiri-Pune 1

Total: 20 services

Route 1 | Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai-Ratnagiri bi-weekly

The train 01031 runs between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Mumbai and Ratnagiri stations, departing from LTT Mumbai at 08:00 pm on September 6, 7, 13, and 14, and arriving at Ratnagiri at 04:50 am the next day.

This train returns with number 01032, departing from Ratnagiri at 08:40 am on September 7, 8, 14, and 15, and arriving at LTT Mumbai at 05:15 pm on the same day. The station halts for these two trains are Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Route 2 | Panvel-Ratnagiri weekly

The train number 01443 runs between Panvel and Ratnagiri stations, departing from Panvel at 04:40 am on September 8 and 15, and arriving at Ratnagiri at 11:50 am the same day.

The reverse route train returns with number 01444, departing from Ratnagiri at 05:50 pm on September 7 and 14, and arriving at Panvel at 01:30 am the next day. The station halts for these two trains are Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Route 3 | Pune-Ratnagiri weekly

The train number 01447 runs between Pune and Ratnagiri stations, departing from Pune at 12:25 am on September 7 and 14, and arriving at Ratnagiri at 11:50 am (same day).

This train returns with number 01448, departing from Ratnagiri at 05:50 pm on September 8 and 15, and arriving at Pune at 05:00 am (next day). The station halts for these two trains are Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Route 4 | Panvel-Ratnagiri weekly

The train number 01441 runs between Panvel and Ratnagiri stations, departing from Panvel at 04:40 am on September 11, and arriving at Ratnagiri at 11:50 am (same day).

This train returns with number 01442, departing from Ratnagiri at 05:50 pm on September 10, and arriving at Panvel at 01:30 am. The station halts for these two trains are Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Route 5 | Pune-Ratnagiri weekly

The train number 01445 runs from Pune to Ratnagiri station, departing from Pune at 12:25 am on September 10, and arriving at Ratnagiri at 11:50 am (same day).

This train returns with number 01446, departing from Ratnagiri at 05:50 pm on September 11 and arriving at Pune at 05:00 am (next day). The station halts for these two trains are Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.