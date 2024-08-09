Gulf country announces two-month ban on fishing and trading of this fish: Details

Muscat: Oman has imposed a two-month ban on fishing and trading of kingfish. The Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has the two-month ban on the catching and trading of kingfish within the Sultanate of Oman. The prohibition will be in effect from August 15 to October 15, 2024, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (230/2014).

This decision aims to protect the kingfish population and ensure sustainable fishing practices. The ministry has urged all fishermen, fish transporters, and related businesses to comply with the ban and register their existing kingfish stocks before the ban commences.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to resume flights to this country: Details

The ministry has emphasised the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders to avoid legal penalties for violations.