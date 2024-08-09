Islamic State Terrorist Rizwan Ali arrested in Delhi before Independence Day

In a major operation ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police’s special cell has successfully arrested Rizwan Ali, an Islamic State (IS) operative who was among India’s most wanted terrorists. Rizwan was captured early in the morning at the Delhi-Faridabad border, where he was found with arms and ammunition.

Rizwan Ali had been evading capture since July 2023, after fleeing from Pune Police custody. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had issued a Rs 3 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. His apprehension is considered a significant breakthrough, thwarting a potential major terror attack on the national capital.

The arrest of Rizwan is part of a broader effort to dismantle IS networks in India. An FIR has been filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further raids are ongoing to locate his associates. Rizwan was one of three IS operatives on the most wanted list; one associate, Shehnawaz, was caught in September last year, while another, Abdullah alias Diaperwala, remains at large.