Kerala HC takes Suo Moto Action on Wayanad Landslides

The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu action to address the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad district. Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM have initiated a suo motu writ petition to investigate and establish measures for preventing and managing similar natural disasters in the future. The court’s bench has advised the State government to develop a comprehensive policy framework for development activities before issuing licenses or permits on a case-by-case basis.

The court emphasized that the State must assess the need for licenses or permits for developmental activities by considering various factors such as land nature, natural resource availability, biodiversity reports, and the potential impact on ecological balance and environmental sustainability. The Bench’s order reflects the necessity for a balanced approach between development and environmental conservation.

Previously, the court had been deliberating on issues related to quarrying and construction in Wayanad and had reserved its decision shortly before the landslides occurred. In light of the disaster, the court decided to revisit the case, underscoring the importance of responsible stewardship of natural resources and effective policy development to ensure ecological balance and sustainable development.