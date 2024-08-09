Kerala on alert for heavy rain; Yellow warning issued in three districts

Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days, with the southern and central regions anticipated to receive the most precipitation, according to private weather agencies. A yellow alert has been issued for three districts tomorrow, namely Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, with additional districts expected to be placed under alerts the following day. The global rain belt is predicted to become active, and a low-pressure system may develop over Andhra Pradesh, contributing to the increased rainfall in Kerala.

The continuous rainfall poses significant risks, particularly in areas that have already been saturated, such as hill slopes. These regions should remain on high alert for potential landslides, soil slips, and flooding. The rain is expected to resume after a brief lull, with isolated areas likely to experience particularly heavy downpours. Private weather agencies have warned of a higher likelihood of intense rainfall from the 13th of the month onward, urging residents in central and southern Kerala to exercise caution.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possible influence of the La Niña phenomenon, a cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific, as a primary factor behind the persistent rainfall. There is also a potential for a cloudburst in September, which could lead to intense rainfall within a short period, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in the hilly areas of the state.