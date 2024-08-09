Kerala: Two Female Cops Charged with Financial Fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

In Thiruvananthapuram, two senior female police officers, Sangeetha and Sunitha, who are reportedly sisters, have been charged with financial fraud. The allegations include using a notorious criminal named Gundukad Sabu to intimidate the complainant, Athira, when she demanded repayment of her money. Sangeetha is stationed at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station, while Sunitha works at the Women Cell in Thrissur.

Athira’s complaint reveals that Sangeetha convinced her family to invest Rs 19 lakh under the pretense of purchasing property. However, when Athira attempted to cash the cheques provided by Sangeetha, they bounced. Gundukad Sabu then threatened her, claiming to act on behalf of Sangeetha, and demanded the return of the agreements, warning of severe consequences.

After escalating the issue to various authorities, including the Chief Minister and the police redressal cell, the matter was transferred from Malayinkeezhu Police Station to Pothencode Police Station, where an FIR was filed. The case now involves several individuals, including Gundukad Sabu, Sangeetha, Sunitha, Sangeetha’s brother-in-law Jipson Raj, and Adarsh from Sreekaryam.