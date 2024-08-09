Know how to find out if electronic device is original

Mumbai: In markets, there are several counterfeit products. Counterfeit products typically do not meet the specifications set by the company and can potentially damage devices. It is generally difficult to differentiate between original and counterfeit products as they often come in the same packaging with the same design and name.

But as per experts, one can determine if an electronic device is original or counterfeit by its ‘R-number’.

The ‘R-number’ is the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) registration number, which is compulsory for electronics and IT products falling under the Compulsory Registration Scheme prior to their market entry in India. All manufacturers of electronic goods must obtain BIS registration to use the BIS Standard Mark, accompanied by the R-number.

Electronic devices such as printers, microwave ovens, televisions, chargers, smart speakers, smartphones, and more are covered under the BIS Compulsory Registration Scheme.

How to find out if electronic device is original?

Step 1: Download the UMANG app on your smartphone

Step 2: Create your profile and complete all the details

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage of the UMANG app and search for ‘BIS R number verify’

Step 4: Click on Verify R-no. under CRS

Step 5: Enter the R-number of the product which is generally available on the label that has details about the manufacturer of the product, its price, and more. You can also find it below the BIS Standard Mark.

Step 6: Click on verify, the next page will have all the details such as the manufacturer’s name, country, brand, and more