Know what is emotional hangover

An emotional hangover is similar to a hangover due to drinking alcohol or other substances. Emotional hangover is the type of feeling that arises after a certain traumatic or emotional incident. It could be emotionally exhausting and draining which can cause discomfort.

It can happen when one reaches his/her ultimate limit of handling and responding to a particular situation making you overwhelmed. As a result, when you wake up the next morning you might become physically and emotionally drained. It can lead to mental health problems like anxiety, stress, depression, and eating disorders.

Symptoms of Emotional Hangover

Muscle tension

Rapid heartbeat

Feelings of guilt, remorse, and sorrow.

Brain fog

Procrastination

Sharp headache

Easily getting distracted

Fatigue

Chest pain

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Nausea

‘An emotional event can trigger your brain which further results in the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. It also activates your brain’s emotional centers specifically the amygdala. The amygdala is responsible for processing emotions and memory formation. These hormones and defense mechanisms of your body can lead to high blood pressure and increased heart rate. This can be harmful to your heart health and potentially increase the risk of developing several cardiovascular diseases like stroke, cardiac arrest, heart failure, and coronary artery disease. These emotions are so intense that get deeply engraved in your memory making it harder to forget or move on,’ says Dr sonal Anand.

Tips to Overcome Emotional Hangover

Get plenty of sleep and at least aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day

During stressful situations try to distract yourself by engaging in activities and hobbies that make you happy.

For relaxation and reducing stress, you can indulge in yoga, meditation, and deep-breathing exercises for instant relief.

Be vocal about your thoughts and vocalize them when needed.

Eat a well-balanced meal that contains essential nutrients for the betterment of your health.