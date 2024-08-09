Kodagu landslide victims still await compensation after 5 years

Five years after the Kodagu district landslides, victims are still awaiting government compensation. The landslides in 2018 and 2019, which included a devastating event in Korangala, Madikeri taluk, caused significant loss of life and destruction. Among the casualties, five individuals were buried alive, and another five were injured. Lakshman, who suffered severe injuries including a broken hip, remains almost immobile and dependent on his elderly mother’s pension for survival. Despite his dire condition, he has yet to receive any compensation from the government.

The tragedy extends to three orphaned children from Korangala village, who lost both parents in the landslide. Promises made by the then District Collector, Kanmani Joy, to provide employment once the children reached adulthood and completed their education have not been fulfilled. Now that the children are grown, they are told no such promises were made. The family lives in a makeshift house, with the eldest daughter, Lakshita, working to support her younger sisters’ education. The local community is calling for the government to provide proper housing and secure employment for the orphans.

In addition, families like Yashwanth’s, who lost their homes, have yet to receive compensation despite their efforts. Authorities have denied claims, arguing that the panchayat had already provided them with housing. Prasanna, another victim, shared his frustration after spending months seeking compensation and losing money in the process. Five years after the disaster, many victims are still struggling to rebuild their lives, with insufficient government support.