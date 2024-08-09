Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will host a special screening of “Laapataa Ladies” on August 9, from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm. The event will be attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, other judges, and their families. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the film’s producers, will also be present. This screening is part of the celebrations marking the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Supreme Court of India and will take place in the Auditorium of the C-block, Administrative Building Complex.

“Laapataa Ladies,” directed by Kiran Rao and based on Biplab Goswami’s award-winning novel, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 1, 2024. The film features actors Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan, and is set in rural India in 2001. The plot follows two brides who are mistakenly swapped during a train journey, leading their husbands on a quest to find the correct bride.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, marks Kiran Rao’s return to directing after “Dhobi Ghat.” It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation. The film has been praised by figures such as Hansal Mehta and Mira Kapoor, with Vijay Varma calling it “exceptional.” At the box office, it earned Rs 75 lakh on its first day, Rs 1.45 crore on the second, and Rs 1.7 crore on the third, totaling Rs 3.75 crore for the weekend. As of May 2, 2024, it has grossed Rs 24.1 crore in India and Rs 25.26 crore worldwide.