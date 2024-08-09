Mercedes-Benz launches CLE 300 Cabriolet in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched CLE 300 Cabriolet in the Indian markets. The luxury car is offered at a price of Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom).

The CLE Cabriolet is built on Mercedes’ Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform. The CLE Cabriolet has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment screen. The car has a 2+2 seating arrangement with newly designed front seats that offer headrests, heating, and four-way lumbar support as standard.

The CLE is Mercedes’ first Cabriolet to feature separate head airbags for rear passengers. The soft top can be opened or closed in just 20 seconds, even at speeds of up to 60kph.

The CLE Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 258 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100kph in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250kph.