Mercedes-Benz launches MG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India. The car was revealed globally in September last year. It comes with a price tag of Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom).

The AMG GLC 43 stands out with its sloping roofline, AMG-specific grille, sportier front and rear bumpers, stylish 21-inch alloy wheels, AMG side skirting, and a striking rear diffuser with quad exhausts.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price gain sharply

The AMG Exterior Night package includes high-gloss black for the exterior mirror housings, side sill inserts, beltline trim, window surrounds, and rear bumper trim. It comes with an AMG steering wheel, Nappa leather seats, AMG-branded pedals and floor mats, and illuminated door sills. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen boast exclusive AMG graphics. It’s also packed with features like a powerful 710W, 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a 12.3-inch driver display, and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen.

The GLC 43 packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivering 421 bhp and 500 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 4.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250kph. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and features all-wheel drive. Standard features include rear-wheel steering, high-performance brakes, speed-sensing steering, and adjustable suspension dampers.