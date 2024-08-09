Rajya Sabha Disruption: Jaya Bachchan Slams Chairman’s Tone, Opposition Walks Out

In a heated Rajya Sabha session on August 9, Jaya Bachchan clashed with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over his “unacceptable” tone and perceived disrespect. This altercation led to a walkout by opposition members, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Bachchan’s criticism centered on Dhankhar’s repeated introduction of her as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,” which she found inappropriate.

Dhankhar sharply rebutted Bachchan’s remarks, stating that he did not wish to engage in what he deemed unnecessary criticism about his tone. He emphasized the importance of decorum in the House and rejected the notion that his conduct was disrespectful, despite Bachchan’s insistence that it was inappropriate.

Following the confrontation, Bachchan and opposition members exited the Rajya Sabha. She expressed frustration over the Chairman’s behavior, particularly his actions during a speech by the Leader of Opposition, which she felt was a breach of parliamentary norms. Bachchan, supported by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders, demanded an apology, asserting that her long tenure in Parliament deserved recognition and respect.