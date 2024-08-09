Scheduled Power Outage in Bengaluru on August 10; List of affected areas

Bengaluru residents should prepare for a scheduled power outage on August 10, as the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will be conducting emergency maintenance at the 66/11kV ‘C’ station. This maintenance work will result in a power disruption from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM across various parts of the city.

The affected areas include prominent roads such as Broadway Road, Queen’s Road, Cunningham Road, and their surrounding streets, including Kakabar Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller Road, and Alley Askar Road. Additionally, residents near Chikka Bazar Road, Venkatappa Road, Cemetery Road, Park Road, and Nala Road will also experience power cuts. Several other neighborhoods, including Chandani Chowk, Miller Bank Bund Road, and Sultanjigunta Road, are also on the list of affected areas.

Further, the outage will impact key locations such as Bowring Hospital, Connaught Road, and the Indian Express office, along with areas like Bidarahalli, Pottery Town, Cox Town, MEG Centre, and Kensington Road. BESCOM has advised residents in these areas to be prepared for the temporary power interruption.