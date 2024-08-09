Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices end higher on August 9. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 819.69 points or 1.04 percent at 79,705.91. NSE Nifty ended at 24,367.50 , was up 250.50 points or 1.04 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,304 against 1,561 stocks that declined and 122 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,987. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 235, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28. In addition, 276 stocks traded in upper circuit and 219 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Top gainers were Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Shriram Finance. Top losers were BPCL, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with auto, capital goods, IT, power, realty, PSU Bank and media up 1-2 percent. Broader indices performed in line with main indices. BSE Midcap index up 1 percent and Smallcap index up 0.8 percent.