Supreme Court Grants Bail to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia; Requires Passport Surrender

On Friday, August 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case, citing a violation of his right to a speedy trial. Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which the Court found to be an infringement of his fundamental rights.

The bail was granted by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan on the condition that Sisodia post a Rs 2 lakh bond, surrender his passport, and regularly report to the police. The Court emphasized the importance of the right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution, stating that even in serious cases, this right must be respected.

The Supreme Court’s decision referenced the precedent set in the Javed Gulam Nabi Shaikh case, where it was determined that when a speedy trial is not ensured, the severity of the charges should not prevent the granting of bail. The Court also acknowledged the unlikelihood of the trial being completed in a reasonable timeframe, further justifying its decision to release Sisodia on bail.