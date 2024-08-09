TVS introduces new colour variants of Ntorq 125 range: Details

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company introduces new colour variants for the TVS Ntorq 125 and the TVS Ntorq Race XP. While the TVS Ntorq 125 targets young individuals, the TVS Ntorq Race XP is designed for performance seekers.

The TVS Ntorq 125 gets colour options like Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey. Additionally, the TVS Ntorq Race XP gets a matte black special edition.

The TVS Ntorq 125 range employs a 124.8cc, three-valve engine, which produces 9.5PS and 10.6Nm. It gets features like Bluetooth connectivity, fully-digital display, dual ride modes and signature LED headlamp. The TVS Ntorq Race XP is slightly more powerful at 10.2PS and 10.9Nm. It is also the most powerful scooter in its class.

The new variants of the TVS Ntorq 125 and the TVS Ntorq Race XP are now available at authorised TVS dealerships across India. The starting price is Rs 86,871 (ex-showroom) for the TVS Ntorq 125 and Rs 97,501 (ex-showroom) for the TVS Ntorq Race XP.