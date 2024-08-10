61 killed in passenger plane crash

Sao Paulo: At least 61 people lost their lives as the passenger plane they were travelling crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state. The flight crashed in the city of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the metropolis of Sao Paulo.

An ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft of Voepass airline was going to Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos with 57 passengers and 4 crew members aboard.

‘The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site. At this time, Voepass is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident,’ Voepass said in a statement

It was the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. That plane also was an ATR 72, and the final report blamed pilot error.

French-Italian plane manufacturer ATR said in a statement that it had been informed that the accident involved its ATR 72-500 model, and said company specialists are ‘fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer.’

The ATR 72 generally is used on shorter flights. The planes are built by a joint venture of Airbus in France and Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. Crashes involving various models of the ATR 72 have resulted in 470 deaths going back to the 1990s, according to a database of the Aviation Safety Network.