Citroen Basalt launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The French carmaker Citroen has launched its Coupe-styled SUV named ‘Basalt’ in India. The model has been offered at a starting price from Rs 7.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Interested customers now can pre-book the model by paying a token of Rs 11,001. The above-mentioned price is valid for all bookings till October 3. It can be reserved either from an authorised dealership or the company’s official website.

The all-new Basalt is the fifth model offering from Citroen after C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. It comes with signature-style split LED DRLs and an advanced projector headlight setup. The round-shaped fog lamps have been placed below the bumper. The coupe-designed SUV has been given blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and gets flap-type door handles. It runs on R26-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Basalt coupe SUV is complimented by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports all the car connect technology, including wireless Android, Apple and Auto carplay. It also has a fully digital instrument console also has been included, which allows the driver to minister all the significant information such as fuel capacity, RPM, speed, and gearing positioning.

The other notable features include three-step adjustable thigh support for the second row with a tilt-style headrest, automatic climate control, a three-spoke multiple-function steering wheel, six airbags as standard, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad and the list goes on.

The 2024 Basalt uses Citreon is powered by naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 80bhp and 115Nm. It is also available in the turbo version with a maximum output of 109bhp and 190Nm (205Nm for AT).