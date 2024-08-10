Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched In India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ducati India launched the Hypermotard 950 SP in India. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the third model in Ducati India’s Hypermotard range after the 950 RVE and the newly launched Hypermotard 698 Mono.

The Hypermotard 950 SP gets thick 48 mm Ohlins USD fork up front along with an increase in wheel travel from 170 mm to 185 mm. At the rear is an Ohlins monoshock with 175 mm travel and a single-sided swingarm. Both units are fully adjustable.

Then the motorcycle gets lightweight 17-inch Marchesini forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. The motorcycle weighs in at 191 kg without fuel and has a rather tall seat height of 890 mm.

The motorcycle continues to get the 937 cc L-Twin Testastretta engine which makes 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.