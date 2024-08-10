Indian Railways announces 3 pairs of special trains from this city: Full list

Jodhpur: The Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced special trains between Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and Mau, Uttar Pradesh. A special train will also be operated from Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur to Haridwar.

Full list:

Train No. 04815/04816 Jodhpur Jn. – Mau Jn. Express Special

Train No. 04815 Jodhpur-Mau Jn. Express will run weekly, departing Jodhpur Jn. every Sunday at 5:30 PM and arriving at Mau Jn. the next day at 11:20 PM. This train will operate till September 29, 2024.

The return journey, Train No. 04816, will depart Mau Jn. every Tuesday at 4:00 AM and reach Jodhpur Jn. the same day at 8:55 AM. This train will operate till October 1, 2024.

Both trains will offer AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper, and General class accommodation. They will make stops at Pipar Road Jn., Gotan, Merta Road Jn., Ren, Degana Jn., Makrana Jn., Kuchaman City, Nawa City, Phulera Jn., Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui Jn., Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Kherli, Nadbai, Bharatpur Jn., Mathura Jn., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham Jn., Shahganj Jn., Khorasonpad, Azamgarh, and Muhammadabad stations.

Train No. 04823/04824 Jodhpur Jn. – Mau Jn. Special

Train No. 04823 Jodhpur Jn. – Mau Jn. Special will depart Jodhpur Jn. every Saturday at 5:30 PM and arrive at Mau Jn. the next day at 11:20 PM. The return journey, Train No. 04824, will depart Mau Jn. every Monday at 4:00 AM and reach Jodhpur Jn. the next day at 8:55 AM. Train No. 04823 from Jodhpur Jn. is operating every Saturday from August 3 to September 28, 2024, and Train No. 04824 from Mau Jn. is operating every Monday from August 5 to September 30, 2024.

This train offers AC 3 Tier, Sleeper, and General class accommodation. En route, the train will stop at Pipar Road Jn., Gotan, Merta Road Jn., Ren, Degana Jn., Makrana Jn., Kuchaman City, Nawa City, Phulera Jn., Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui Jn., Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Kherli, Nadbai, Bharatpur Jn., Mathura Jn., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham Jn., Shahganj Jn., Khorasonpad, Azamgarh, and Muhammadabad stations.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves touch fresh record high

Train No. 04821/04822 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Haridwar Jn. Special

Train No. 04821 from Bhagat Ki Kothi will depart every Thursday at 8:30 AM and reach Haridwar Jn. the next day at 3:40 AM. This train is operating every Thursday from August 1 to September 26, 2024.

The return journey, Train No. 04822, will depart Haridwar Jn. every Friday at 5:00 AM and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi the next day at 11:55 PM. This train is operating every Friday from August 2 to September 27, 2024.

This train offers AC 3 Tier, Sleeper, and General class accommodation and will stop at Jodhpur Jn., Gotan, Merta Road Jn., Degana Jn., Chhoti Khatu, Didwana, Ladnun, Sujangarh, Ratangarh Jn., Churu, Sadulpur Jn., Hisar, Jakhal Jn., Sunam Udham Singh Wala, Dhuri Jn., Patiala, Rajpura Jn., Ambala Cantt Jn., Saharanpur, and Roorkee stations.

Passengers can get more information about these special trains by contacting the RailMadad Helpline at 139, visiting the Indian Railways website or NTES app, or checking the Northern Railway website or social media channels.