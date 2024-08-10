India’s equity mutual fund inflows dips in July

Mumbai: In July, open-ended equity mutual funds witnessed a decrease in inflows by 8.61%, amounting to Rs 37,113.39 crore. Date released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed this.

This decline is attributed to reduced investments in large-cap and mid-cap funds. Total number of folios stood at 13,84,98,872 on July 31. Repurchase and redemption for July was Rs 44,044.57 crore. Open-ended equity funds have maintained positive inflows for the 41st consecutive month. In July, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 64,96,653.14 crore. This is for first time that the mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) is surpassing the Rs 60 lakh crore mark.

Also Read: EMIs to go up as leading banks hikes lending rates

In July, approximately 15 new fund offers (NFOs) were introduced, collectively raising Rs 16,565 crore. Among these, sectoral and thematic funds made a substantial contribution of Rs 9,790 crore. Notably, only two sectoral funds were launched during the same period.

There was increase in monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) investments, climbing from Rs 21,262 crore in June to Rs 23,332 crore in July. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a decline in inflows, amounting to Rs 5,787.3 crore, compared to Rs 9,134 crore in June.

Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) faced increased outflows, totaling Rs 637.6 crore in July, up from Rs 445 crore in June. Credit risk funds experienced a modest outflow of Rs 542.8 crore in July, widening from the Rs 478 crore outflow recorded in June.