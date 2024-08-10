Lamborghini launches Urus SE in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini has launched the all-new Urus SE in India. The model has been released in the market at a price of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). It has replaced the hot-selling variant Performance and S variants from the lineup. The model can be reserved from any authorised showroom across the country. The delivery is likely to start later this year.

The Urus SE gets a massive bonnet with slight nip and tuck updates, complimented by a signature style LED matrix headlight setup, paired with sleek DRLs and huge piano black grills. It has t-shaped taillight with an impressive Lambhorgini badging at the centre.

Also Read: Oman Air to resume flights to these three countries: Details

The Urus SE has been treated cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system, making it the first model in the country and the second globally. The tech-loaded Urus SE now uses a robust 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The setup generates a maximum power of 611 bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is also coupled with an impressive 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a hybrid system that pushes the power further. It produces an overall output of 778 bhp and 800 nm of peak torque.

The company says the model is so powerful that can achieve a 0-100kph sprint in just 3.4 seconds and, has a top speed of 312kph on board. It has been claimed by the brand that the Urus SE can run 60km on pure electric power at an average speed of 130kph. Even in the EV model, the vehicle will offer four-wheel drive.