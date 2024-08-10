Oman Air to resume flights to these three countries: Details

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has resumed three seasonal routes for winter. The airline will restart flight services to Zurich, Malé and Moscow.

Flights to Zurich will start from 5 October, Malé (starting 27 October) and Moscow (starting 29 October). Fares will start from just OMR 88 one-way.

Also Read: MSI launches Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops in India: Price, Specifications

With direct flights from Muscat to over 40 destinations across Europe, the Far East, Indian Subcontinent, Africa and Middle East, and more frequencies than any other airline, guests can enjoy unmatched choice and convenience. Oman Air is also looking into increasing frequencies on its most popular routes, which will be announced soon.